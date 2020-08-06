Zabelle Chapter #12 Daughters of Vartan 2020 Announces Merit Scholarship Recipients

DETROIT — The Daughters of Vartan Zabelle Chapter’s Merit Scholarship Program is in its 19th year. The group has awarded 60 Merit Scholarships totaling $56,700 and has been successful due to the generosity of the Detroit members of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and friends.

The Merit Scholarship Program is open to the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Detroit, Michigan’s Knights and Daughters of Vartan Nareg-Shavarshan Lodge #6 and Zabelle Chapter #12 members.

The Daughter of Vartan value the importance of recognizing the academic accomplishments of Armenian college students. This year they awarded the Merit Scholarship for an undergraduate student to Tigran Terterian and a Merit Scholarship for a graduate student to Emily Rose Torossian.

The Daughters of Vartan were unable to honor the recipients at their annual June dinner, as it was cancelled due to Covid-19. They will honor them at a special dinner and introduce them to the membership when they can once again assemble safely.

Tigran Terterian is the son of Commander Kazar and Marina Terterian and the grandson of the late Knight Kevork Terterian. He is a student at the University of Michigan pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. His goal is to further his education with a PhD and work in research.

In addition to maintaining high academic standards, Tigran has an extensive work experience to his credit. These include; his Eagle Scout Project (raising money for an orphanage in Gyumri, Armenia), Hye Camp Counselor, research assistant and shift leader at Little Caesar’s.