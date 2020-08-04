  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week
Tekeyan School of Beirut's exterior showing damage from the explosion (courtesy Zartonk newspaper of Beirut)
International

Massive Explosion Ripped Through Beirut, Tekeyan School and Armenian Institutions Damaged: Video Included

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
8
0

BEIRUT (AP, Zartonk) — Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

The Tekeyan School and Tekeyan Center were damaged as well as Armenian institutions such as the Prelacy in Bourj Hammoud.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

The following video, courtesy of Zartonk, is of the Tekeyan School building in Bourj Hammoud, whose interior and exterior experienced damages. Further details will be reported when available.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Houston Armenians Protest against Azerbaijani Aggression: Videos Included
Discover more cities:
Lebanon
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.