Recipe Corner: Helen Heghine Deraprahamian’s (Modified) Eech Recipe

Eech (or eetch) is a traditional Armenian dish consisting of fine bulgur, onions, tomatoes, tomato paste, bell peppers, lemon juice, olive oil, green onions, parsley, and seasonings, incorporated to create a robust and fragrant presentation. It is served as a salad, a side dish, or as a spread on fresh pita bread, lavash, or crackers. A common Lenten dish, it is also known as “mock kheyma” or meatless kheyma, but can be enjoyed any season of the year.

Helen Heghine Deraprahamian was born on September 11, 1931 in Aleppo, Syria, the second of eight children of genocide survivors Vahan and Sara Der Barghamian from Kharpert ( Elazig), Turkey. Helen was a devoted member of the St. George Armenian Apostolic Church in Hartford CT, and the Ladies Guild Association. Helen passed away in December 2019. In her honor and memory, we present this modified version of her recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup fine (#1) bulgur

1/4 cup olive oil, or a little more