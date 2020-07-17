  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

A scene from the clash in London
Armenia & Karabakh

Clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in London at Protest: Video Report

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
LONDON – Tensions were high today, July 17, at the Armenian Embassy in London, United Kingdom. The local Azerbaijani community organized an aggressive protest at the Armenian Mission. As the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s local chairman Annette Moskofian reported to Yerkir.am, the low number of law enforcement officers was unable to contain the aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani young people. The Azerbaijanis clashed with local Armenians who stood between the protesters and the Armenian embassy building. Upon request of the Armenian side, more policemen were brought to the place. However, before that a brawl occurred.

According to the same source, the Azerbaijani lobby tried to arrange hearings at the House of Commons of the UK. However, the attempt failed. Out of 650 members of the House of Commons, only four supported the Azerbaijani initiative, which was an insufficient number. As a result, the hearing did not take place.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
