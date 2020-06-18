Beirut-Armenian Public Figure: Erdogan’s Provokers against Lebanese-Armenians

BEIRUT (news.am) — Starting on June 11, Turkey-led groups have been literally firing at Lebanese-Armenians. This is what Lebanese-Armenian public figure Sako Arian wrote in his Facebook post under the title “Troubling News from the Armenian Community of Beirut.”

“The problem arose when a person who presented himself as a Lebanese posed threats to host of Al Javid TV station, Armenian journalist Nshan Ter-Harutyunyan during an interactive show on WhatsApp, referring to him as a migrant and foreigner. Nshan then countered the caller and stressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey and the Ottomans are insidious.

After the show, dozens of people, most of whom live abroad, made provocative statements against the Armenians, justified the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turks and said ‘you Armenians are insidious and deserve those murders’. They also praised the fact that they were so-called Ottoman Turks and the followers and supporters of Erdogan.

Arian doesn’t think these provocations are unexpected since those following the developments in Lebanon from afar have noticed Ankara’s ambitions to become established in Lebanon to establish a so-called ‘Turkish lobby’ in northern Lebanon.

“Syria, Libya and now Lebanon…this is Ankara’s new plan, and unfortunately, the Sunni Arab world has become a silent and helpless observer. In closing, I would like to address my Lebanese-Armenian friends with the certainty that they will confront this trial with pride and courage as well. May God be with our people.”