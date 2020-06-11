Recipe Corner: Asparagus Pickles

5 large cloves garlic, peeled

Dried chili peppers (optional)

Preparation:

Wash and sterilize canning jars.

Clean and cut asparagus. Blanch for 1 minute in boiling water; cool in ice water. To make the brine, boil water, vinegar, salt and pickling spice in a bag. Cool for 20 minutes. Place garlic in each quart jar and chili, if used. (For an extra boost of dill flavor, tuck some fresh dill weed in with asparagus.)

Pack asparagus in jar; fill with brine and secure a sterilized lid and band onto each jar. Once the jars have cooled, refrigerate them for at least a week before eating. (this will keep in the refrigerator for at least a month.)