Alexis Ohanian Says He Stepped Down from Reddit Board to Help ‘Make a Better World’ for Daughter Olympia

By Maria Pasquini

LOS ANGELES (People) — Alexis Ohanian is committed to helping make the world a better place for all, including his daughter Alexis Olympia.

On June 5, the Reddit co-founder and executive chairman, 37, announced his resignation from the company’s board, encouraging his colleagues to hire a black candidate to replace him. The following day he sat down with wife Serena Williams to have an in-depth discussion about what motivated him to take a stand.

“This was not an easy decision at all,” Ohanian said at the start of their conversation, explaining that the choice was made “upon reflecting on the state of where our country is right now” and how he could most effectively help move things forward.

“I thought about what I could do beyond a social media post, beyond a donation,” he continued, noting that while it may seem “counterintuitive,” he felt that the best way he could lead by example was by resigning from the board.

“We need diversity at the highest levels of business now more than ever,” Ohanian explained. “Once I realized why I needed to do it, it became very easy.”