A To-Go Festival at St. James Armenian Church

WATERTOWN — Each year, St. James Armenian Church kicks off the summer months with its annual Armenian Festival. The popular event brings together parishioners, friends, and community members together for an afternoon of food, live music, children’s activities, and fellowship on the church grounds.

Unfortunately, due to public health regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival cannot take place as planned on its scheduled date of Sunday, June 14.

However, the parish is organizing a to-go version of the annual festival, offering their kebab meals, along with a vegetarian plate, for pick-up to enjoy at home.

Meals will be prepared with limited volunteers, in accordance with public health guidelines, and will available for online and phone pre-order at designated pick-up times on Sunday, June 14, 12 to 2 p.m.

Meals must be pre-ordered by Friday, June 12, for curbside pick-up only. There will be no seating available on the church grounds. Delivery options will be available for Seniors in neighboring towns. Full details, menu, and ordering information may be found at www.stjameswatertown.org/festival, or by calling the church office.