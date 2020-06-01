Nikol Pashinyan and Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

YEREVAN (Facebook) – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on his Facebook page on June 1 that he, his wife and his three girls tested positive for coronavirus prior to visiting the military frontline. He said that he had no symptoms and suspects that he was infected in the course of consultations during his work. He is continuing to work while in isolation.

Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Mané Gevorgyan reported on her own Facebook page that a comprehensive testing of government members and the staff of the prime minister was not foreseen and that testing would be conducted if necessary based on the advice of physicians.

It happens that June 1 is also Pashinyan’s birthday. He received phone calls wishing him good health and speedy recovery from various international figures, including Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.