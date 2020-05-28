  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Sevan Boghos-Deirbadrossian Wins Gulbenkian Foundation Prize for Teaching Armenian Online

CANOGA PARK, Calif. – Sevan Boghos-Deirbadrossian, Armenian teacher at the Armenian General Benevolent Union Manoogian-Demirdjian School, recently was a winner of the Gulbenkian Foundation’s Prizes for Teaching in Armenian Online. According to the school’s Facebook page, she submitted lesson plans, examples, detailed outlines and resources in this competition, and was selected for her creativity and innovative online teaching techniques. Boghos-Deirbadrossian has taught at the Manoogian-Demirdjian School for almost a dozen years.

Boghos-Deirbadrossian was born in Damascus, Syria and after graduating the St. Tarkmanchats Armenian School, graduated the University of Damascus with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. She moved to the US in 1999. She took some child development classes at Los Angeles Community College and earned a certificate in Computerized Office and Accounting at Mashdots College. She also has earned a Certificate to Teach Armenian in the Diaspora from the Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales in Paris, France.

Boghos-Deirbadrossian is an active member of the executive of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles chapter. On the website of the Manoogian-Demirdjian School, she expounds her philosophy as follows: “I can proudly say that my passion for all things Armenian is so great, that I spend most of my time serving our community. Teaching Armenian to our children is a mission. I consider it a duty to serve my Armenian society, and contribute in preparing future Armenian generations.”

