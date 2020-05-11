Treasured Place in the Heart of the City, Celebrating What Unites Us!: Armenian Heritage Park

BOSTON – “Armenian Heritage Park is a treasured place in the heart of the city” is often heard. During these many weeks of isolation during this COVID-19 pandemic, many are commenting on social media what Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway, Boston means to them.

“One of the things I miss most is spending time in Armenian Heritage Park,” comments Steve Vilkas, who writes for NorthEndWaterfront.com, “whether walking the labyrinth or reading on a bench- reconnecting, whether at dawn or dusk, with the beauty of nature and the peace of this special place. We’ll return to the oasis eventually!”

Vicki Adjami, Principal and Creative Director, Communication via Design, recently shared, “The Park means so very much to me and my own heritage. And it’s so very relevant to our world today – a unique place of peace and representation of inclusion and togetherness during this current time on earth.”

Many commented that they missed not coming together at the park on April 24 this year for the annual Genocide Remembrance and placing flowers on the rim of the Reflecting Pool. An annual program of the Massachusetts Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee, this year’s virtual recognition was thoughtfully planned by Anais Astarjian, committee chair, with Lauren Piligian and others.

While all programs at the park are on hold due to COVID-19, the Celebrating What Unites Us! series, a program of Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in collaboration with Age-Friendly Boston, will be connecting many virtually Fridays at 10 a.m., May 8-June 5, for this special at-home series via Zoom.

The five-week special series is being generously offered by Oldways, a “food and nutrition nonprofit helping people live healthier, happier lives.” Each week an instructor from Oldways shows how to prepare a delicious meal celebrating the cultural heritage of the many residents of the City of Boston and Commonwealth. To register, please visit https://www.armenianheritagepark.org/events-2.