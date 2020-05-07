  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Dr. Gregory Stanton
Armenian GenocideVideos

Gregory Stanton Decries Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide, Cites His Experience with Turkish President Erdogan: Video Interview

Haykaram Nahapetyan
ARLINGTON, Va. – Gregory Stanton, the president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2007-2009) and the founder and the president of Genocide Watch, which exists to “predict, prevent, stop, and punish genocide and other forms of mass murder” and raise public awareness about crimes against humanity, shared with us his perspective about the Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Dr. Stanton related his experience of communication with Recep Erdogan, the current president of Turkey.  According to Prof.  Stanton’s recollection, Erdogan threatened to pass a resolution condemning the genocide of native Americans in case the US Congress affirms the Armenian Resolution.

Gregory Stanton also commented on the historic recognition of the Armenian Genocide by both chambers of U.S. Congress in 2019.

Gregory Stanton is the former Research Professor in Genocide Studies and Prevention at the George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia.

 

