  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
17

Week

Latest articles of the week
Joe Markarian
Community

Help Joe Markarian Celebrate His 100th Birthday

by
Aram Arkun
1
0

WATERTOWN – Joe Markarian turns 100 on Friday April 24. His family reported that unfortunately his beloved wife Florence (Almasian) Markarian passed away of the COVID-19 virus and is being buried on April 21. To cheer up Joe, the family is planning a celebration outside his apartment at 164 Galen Street at 1:00 p.m. on April 24 and invites his friends and well-wishers to show their appreciation. One way would be to drive by in a car and honk or wave signs or balloons.

Markarian served four years as a medic in the army and served in the South Pacific.

His daughter Judy Taylor explained that a big party was initially planned for him but now is unfeasible. For more questions, email Judy at jlt99@comcast.net.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Reports More COVID-19 Deaths, Seeks Funding to Meet Crisis
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.