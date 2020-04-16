Obituary: Krikor Kuredjian, ADL and Tekeyan Leader in Lebanon

BEIRUT — On April 9, Armenian Democratic Liberal (ADL) party and Tekeyan Cultural Association leader Krikor Kuredjian passed away after a long illness.

Because of Coronavirus imposed laws, the funeral service took place privately at the local Armenian Cemetery Chapel.

Krikor Kuredjian was born on January 1, 1933 in Beirut to Armenian Genocide survivors Setrak Kuredjian, a school teacher, and Dikranouhi Yuzbeykian. He was the youngest of the three siblings.

After working as an apprentice for two years, he founded “Koko Sac” at the age of 17, manufacturing ladies’ handbags in downtown Beirut. He steadily expanded his business and was widely acknowledged and respected as one of the leading manufacturing businessmen in his industry.

Although the Lebanese Civil War dealt a crushing blow to the industry and he lost most of his factory, Krikor continued to manufacture despite the harsh conditions. He came to the aid of other business leaders and even helped his competitors to survive.

He married Makrouhi Dakessian on August 2, 1959 and had three daughters: Mayda Kuredjian, Marina Sarafian and Hilda Hartounian. He loved his sons-in-law Arsen Sarafian and Saro Hartounian, and absolutely adored and cherished his grandchildren Nairi, Armen, Nanor, Raffi, Aram, Lori and Perla. He was so proud of their accomplishments.