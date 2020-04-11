  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Kibarian’s Elite Gas and Service Offers Free Gas to Doctors, Nurses, Dentists, EMTs

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WAKEFIELD, Mass. – Elite Gas and Service, a station in Wakefield, Mass., is offering free gas on April 10 and the morning of April 11 to any doctor, nurse, dentist or EMT with identification.

Owner Ervant (“Ed”) Kibarian declared on his Facebook page: “Just listened to a WBZ broadcast which made me want to pay it forward in gratitude and thanks to our doctors and nurses in this time of uncertainty.” These health workers are risking their lives to help others, particularly now with the dangers of COVID-19.

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
