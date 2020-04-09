Pan Armenian Council of Western USA Issues Statement of Unity and Strength

LOS ANGELES — The Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America (PAC-WUSA) has been in consultations with representatives of its member organizations to assess the situation, in light of the public health crisis, and receive reports about ongoing relief efforts. PAC-WUSA and its member organizations stand in solidarity with all of humanity in an effort to confront and defeat the current pandemic.

The health and wellbeing of the Armenian nation — the countries of Armenia and Artsakh, and communities across our diaspora — are priceless. The life of every Armenian is precious.

Here in southern California, we extend our love, concern, and good wishes to members of the Armenian community. We advise members of our community to abide by all federal, state, and local government orders and restrictions. We echo the guidelines of public health institutions and urge members of our community to shelter at home and follow social distancing.

It has been brought to PAC-WUSA’s attention that there are individuals who are attempting to take advantage of the current crisis by falsely portraying themselves as charitable organizations collecting funds to assist those in need at this time. We recommend that members of our community be vigilant and not fall victim to scams and fraudulent activity. When in doubt, do not give in to such demands. Ask the authorities or someone who you trust to determine the legitimacy of those soliciting donations.

Rest assured, many of PAC-WUSA’s member organizations are providing emergency assistance and resources to individuals and families in need. We encourage our community to join such efforts, and especially assist those who are most vulnerable.

This week’s passage of $2 trillion in emergency relief funds by the United States government will, among other things, provide a one-time payment of $1,200 to each adult and up to $3,000 per family. If you or your family members require access to information or resources, please reach out to our community’s charitable, medical, advocacy or organizations, which are ready to provide valuable assistance and address your concerns. In a subsequent communiqué, PAC-WUSA will release a list of helpful online links for available government and charitable resources.