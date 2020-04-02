  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Young entrepreneur Sophie Gechijian
Community

Young Entrepreneur Will Donate Bar to Food Bank for Each Bar Sold

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
88
0

CONCORD, Mass. (Concord Journal) — Sophie Gechijian, the owner of the nutrition bar company f(x) foods is making a special donation offer that will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank.

“During this challenging time amidst the COVID19 crisis, we would like to do our part in helping provide food to those in our community,” she said in a letter to her customers. “For the next few weeks as the outbreak persists, we will donate one bar for every one bar purchased on our website to the Greater Boston Food Bank.”

Her company makes snacks to support personal health standards with zero artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes.

The Concord-Carlisle High School 2012 graduate is asking customers to send a box of bars to family members, friends, neighbors and more to help feed “those who are food-insecure in our community.”

To place an order, visit www.fx-foods.com.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
