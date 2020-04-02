Recipe Corner: Homemade Assorted Pickles (Armenian Toorshi)

Some say Armenian and Middle Eastern pickled vegetables (toorshi or torshi) has been an effective way to preserve vegetables for thousands of years. Not only are homemade assorted pickles simple to make, they can easily be customized and are a perfect addition to any meal, says Lena Tashjian, a writer and vegan recipe developer, and author of The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook (released in January 2020). Try this updated recipe to have a delicious jar full of crunchy goodness on hand any season of the year, and feel free to get creative. Make your own pickled vegetables with just a few minutes of preparation. Lena adds that the outcome of this recipe depends on the number of vegetables and the size of the jar you use, so use enough vegetables to completely fill up the jar of your choice.
Ingredients:
1 cup or 1 handful of dried chickpeas
A few large cloves of garlic, peeled but left whole
Other optional seasonings: sprigs of parsley, dill, oregano, tarragon, thyme, etc.