Former French Minister Patrick Devedjian Dies of COVID-19

PARIS (Deutsche Welle/Daily Mail) — A French former cabinet minister and former president of the Parisian Haut-de-Seine administrative district has become one of the first high-profile politicians to die of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29. Patrick Devedjian was 75.

He was a close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Devedjian was the minister in charge of dealing with French recovery from the 2008 financial crisis. The 75-year-old first publicly announced he was suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25.

“I am affected by the epidemic, therefore I am able to bear witness directly to the exceptional work of doctors and nurses,” he wrote on Twitter earlier in the week. “I’m sending them a big thank you for their constant help to all their patients.”

“Tired but stable thanks to them, I go up the slope and send them a very big thank you for their constant help to all the patients.”

Devedjian, a married father of four, was in the private Antony hospital, south of Paris. He was not known to have any underlying medical condition.