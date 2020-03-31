Deaths Rise in Armenia, Lockdown Extended

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Two more people in Armenia have died from coronavirus, raising to three the domestic death toll from the disease, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Sunday, March 29.
Torosyan said both victims, a 55-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, also suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.
Another victim was a 72-year-old woman.
“Doctors did everything to save their lives, but unfortunately they did not succeed,” he wrote on Facebook.
Armenia reported its first coronavirus-related death on Thursday, March 26. According to Torosyan, 13 COVID-19 patients were kept in the hospital’s intensive care unit as of Saturday.
The government has extended a nationwide lockdown by at least ten days because of a continuing increase in coronavirus cases in the county, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, March 31.