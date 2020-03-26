  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Dear readers, we at the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, like you, are trying to make sense of the immense calamity of COVID-19 worldwide. We are continuing to publish the newspaper but please beware that while we mail issues as always, the postal service is experiencing delays because of the same crisis.

Starting with this issue we have two goals:

  • To carry on with our newspaper as best as possible in order to inform you, and
  • To help readers.

As a result, we are adding an online forum where readers can post what they need or what services they can offer. This service is free and intended to connect people in difficult situations with others who can offer help safely. It is not meant to be for profit.

You can email the items to alin@mirrorspectator.com or tcadirector@aol.com, or write to us on our Facebook page or on our website, www.mirrorspectator.com.

Stay safe.

