Actor Alexander Kasparov: ‘I Think Hamlet is Almost an Armenian Role!’

Employment in the theater does not allow me to act in films often. When the opportunity arises, I sometimes star in TV shows in Moscow. There were big roles in the series “Trace” (in episodes “Doublet” and “In the Gateway We Are Waiting for a Maniac”) and “Signs of Destiny” (in episode “Lodger”). Last summer I starred in two music videos. But I consider these works as an experience of filming and an opportunity to earn a little.

What are the advantages of a Russian actor with blue eyes and an Armenian nose?

A wide range of roles and attention from girls (laughs).

Perhaps you are tired of the question of the surname and family relationship with Garry Kasparov?

I am often asked this question, but my father said that there is no direct evidence of kinship. On my father’s side, my great-grandfathers had the surname Ter-Gasparyan. But the father does not deny that perhaps there is some kind of relationship.

Where are your Armenian roots from?

My paternal grandfather was pure Armenian. His name was Levon Tevatrosovich Kasparov. He passed away when I was 9 years old and I remember him very well. My father told me a lot about his family and our roots. So, according to my father, my great-great-grandfather Alexander Ter-Gasparyan, originally from Artsakh (Karabakh), was of princely origin and lived 107 years and was killed by the members of Basmachi movement [a group which undertook a protracted uprising against Russian Imperial and Soviet rule by the Muslim peoples of Central Asia – A. B.]. At one point he lived in Tashkent and was one of the richest people in the city. During the revolution, he sent two wagons of grain to Petersburg, for which he received some kind of high letter of thanks. Black and white photographs of my then-young grandfather Levon, his brother Raphael, aunt Anush and her two sons have been preserved.

The famous Russian actor Dmitry Kharatian, like you, a quarter Armenian, once said that he has a sultry Armenian temperament that affects his acting. Can we say the same about you?

Of course! In the theater they say that in a second I can go to my maximum temper, and for many people it is a mystery: how do I do this?

Have you ever collaborated with artists in Armenia?

Unfortunately not. But the best, faithful and reliable friends of mine are the Armenians!!! When I lived with my parents, our neighbors were a large Armenian family. This was an example of family communication. They always asked about our health and wished a good day. And they treated me when I met them in the city center, where they sold delicious snacks and drinks.

Have you ever played Armenian heroes?

I think Hamlet is almost an Armenian role! I do not mean only his name, so popular in Armenia (laughs), but of course, on the plot about his father, the temperament of the hero. I also acted in a play by William Saroyan. The performance was called “The Time of Your Life.” I got crazy pleasure from this play!