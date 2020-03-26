Actor Alexander Kasparov: ‘I Think Hamlet is Almost an Armenian Role!’

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/SARATOV, Russia — Alexander Kasparov is a leading actor of the Slonov Academic Drama Theater in Saratov and a board member of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia from the Saratov Region. He was born in 1983, in the city of Balashov, Saratov Region, in a family of engineers: his mother is Russian and father is of Armenian-Russian origin. In 2005, Alexander graduated from the acting and directing course at the Theater Institute under the Sobinov Saratov State Conservatory (workshop of Honored Artist of Russia Anton Kuznetsov). Since 2001 Alexander Kasparov has played over 70 roles on the stage of the Saratov Academic Drama Theater…
Dear Alexander, you participated in more than 70 performances, among them classics, modern, and even fairy tales. Is there anything in common between such different characters and your performing style?
The main thing in all my performances is the spectator’s love and always looking upon him as an ally. You can be a king, a revolutionary or a villain, but the spectator for me is the main thing! If there was contact with him, the role was a success!
You are one of those lucky theater actors who had the honor of playing Hamlet at 24. On this occasion Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote (04/08/2008) about you: “He was chosen because he is able to play without a break, hysteria and unnecessary emotions, but at the same time deeply and with soul.” How do you rate this experience?