Guleserian Becomes First Woman to Lead Congenital Heart Surgery Program US

By Will Maddox

DALLAS (D Magazine) —Congenital heart surgeon Dr. Kristine J. Guleserian was appointed medical director of the Medical City Children’s Hospital Heart Center on March 9. The facility treats congenital heart defects and cardiovascular disease in children.

Guleserian ( https://mirrorspectator.com/2017/04/06/tiniest-patients-with-biggest-problems-saved-by-dr-kris-guleserian/) is a board-certified thoracic and congenital heart surgeon, who was featured in this D Magazine story, gained fame for performing a heart transplant on the world’s smallest patient at the time, a 5-pound newborn. She chairs the Workforce on Congenital Heart Surgery for the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and is the only woman to lead a congenital heart surgery program in the United States.

The heart center also added Dr. Javier E. Brenes, a congenital heart surgeon, has also joined Medical City Children’s Congenital Heart Surgery. He formerly directed the congenital heart surgery program in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Our goal is to ensure the very best outcomes for our tiniest and most fragile patients by using the most innovative and least invasive techniques,” said Guleserian via release.

“The expansion of the Congenital Heart Surgery Program at Medical City Children’s Hospital brings unsurpassed pediatric cardiovascular care to the families in North Texas and beyond,” said Jessica O’Neal, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital via release. “The addition of world-renowned Dr. Guleserian and Dr. Brenes will allow us to further advance our exceptional congenital heart program and continue providing the exceptional outcomes and highly individualized, patient-centered care that are synonymous with our children’s hospital.”