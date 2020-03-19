Diran and Garo Tavitjan: ‘We Represent Macedonia But Respect Our Armenian Roots’

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/SKOPJE — The Tavitjan brothers from Skopje, Macedonia, Diran (born in 1977) and Garo (born in 1982) work in the fields of jazz, contemporary, ethno, experimental and instrumental music and they are known as high-quality composers, performers and music producers who have collaborated and shared the stage with many jazz giants. After long years in the fusion band Paramecium, they founded the Tavitjan Brothers music brand, which has given more than 500 international concerts across Europe and the US. Their jazz album won the national award in 2006 for the first time in Macedonia’s history; they also received awards for the best concert, best albums, best producers, music ambassador’s award, etc. They have produced more than 300 compositions, musical theatre works and short movie soundtracks.
In 2009 Diran and Garo received awards for their project Macedonian Heart beats in 7/8 as the best producers and arrangers, the music video of the year and the best project of the year. In their rich music careers, they have released original compositions as well as projects with jazz standards, traditional music, projects with compositions of classical composers in new jazz arrangements for symphonic orchestra and trio. They have performed at the legendary Blue Note jazz club as well as Carnegie Hall in in New York City, being the first Macedonian musicians who have performed sold out shows at both of these legendary venues. There had also concerts at Nublu, Mc Gallery, Drummers Collective and several others in the US. Their best-selling CD sold more than 100,000 copies.
Their father Garabet Tavitjan — a rock legend himself — is a drummer, composer and founding member of the Yugoslavian band Leb i Sol (they have sold more than 600,000 LPs and CDs in the last 30 years), and leader of his jazz rock band Paramecium. He is the founder of the Balkan and Macedonian modern rhythm and the modern rock and jazz fusion music in the region. In his 53-year-long career, he has given more than 2,000 major concerts, with the greatest rock and pop legends of the Balkan region and abroad (Goran Bregovic, Bijelo Dugme, Time, Smak, Oliver Mandic). On September 8, 2012, the Tavitjan Brothers and their father, Garabet, presented the largest concert for the first time in Macedonian history at the city stadium with more than 70,.000 people in the audience uniting the greatest vocal legends of Balkan in honor of Macedonia. In 2018, Tavitjan Brothers received the prestigious award of European jazz ambassadors.
In 2019, Garo Tavitjan became the resident artist of Vic Firth, based in the US. Vic Firth/Zildjian made drumsticks with Garo Tavitjan’s signature on them.