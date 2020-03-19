Californian Jeffrey Ghazarian Dies from Coronavirus

PASADENA, Calif. (TMZ) – A 34-year-old man has died in California after testing positive of coronavirus just days ago, and 2 weeks after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida, TMZ has learned.

Jeffrey Ghazarian from Glendora, CA, died Thursday morning, March 19, at a Pasadena hospital after spending 5 days hooked up to a ventilator and battling for his life, according to his family.

His sister says, “He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff everyday but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together.”

Jeff’s timeline regarding his COVID-19 infection is terrifying and should be eye-opening for people of all ages. According to his family, he flew from LA to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but stayed a few extra days to visit Disney World and Universal theme parks with friends.

We’re told on March 7 he developed a cough, and the next day he coughed up blood. He flew back to LAX on March 9 and immediately went to the ER, where he also had a high fever.

The family says a chest x-ray confirmed Jeff had pneumonia, and he was tested for COVID-19 and sent home with fluids and antibiotics and instructed to self-quarantine until he got the results back.