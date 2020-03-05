Armenian Journalist Lucy Kocharyan Receives the International Women of Courage 2020 Award: Video Report

WASHINGTON (combined sources) – Armenian journalist Lucy Kocharyan has been honored with the International Women of Courage Award (IWOC) on March 4 at a ceremony of the United States Department of State. First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo handed out the awards. Kocharyan hosts two programs on Public Radio of Armenia, where she raises issues of health, women and children.

“Using her platform as a journalist, Kocharyan has championed children with mental health issues and has emerged as a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children. Through her dedication and resolve, Kocharyan became famous for launching ‘Voices of Violence’ in August 2018,” stated the U.S. Department of State’s media desk.

Department of State on Twitter “Lucy Kocharyan of #Armenia Is being honored for her fearless coverage and championing of children with mental h…

Established in 2007, this annual award honors women around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership to bring positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice. To date, under the IWOC program, the U.S. Department of State has recognized 134 women from 73 countries. This year will bring the total to 146 awardees from 77 countries. All awardees have advocated for the protection of human rights, promoted the advancement of the status of women, and fostered peace and government transparency around the world.

The following video clip features the ceremony that took place at the Department of State. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan was present at the event.