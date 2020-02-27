Veteran Journalist Mitchell D. Kehetian Dies

DEARBORN, Mich. — Longtime journalist and regular contributor to the Mirror-Spectator Mitchell “Mitch” Kehetian died on February 22, at the age of 89 at Beaumont Hospital.

Born in Detroit on October 20, 1930, the son of the late Kaspar and Arousiag Alice Kehetian, he was a graduate of Detroit’s Southwestern High School.

A retired editor of the Macomb Daily, he began a 52-year journalism career in 1953 at the Detroit Times. After retiring, he continued to write commentary for local newspapers. He also was a frequent contributor to the Armenian-American press, from his youth until a few months before his passing.

Kehetian served the US military in the Army Active Reserves intelligence division – foreign interrogation unit. A former board trustee at Central Michigan University, Mitch was recognized by Wayne State University’s Journalism Department with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Mitch was named General Alexander Macomb Citizen of the Year by the March of Dimes in recognition of his support for March of Dimes. He was also a president of the Detroit Press Club and Society of Professional Journalists.

A proud native Detroiter, he was a lifelong fan of his beloved Detroit Tigers, a love that he shared with his daughters and grandchildren.

He was an active member of the Nor Keghi Association, as his ancestral roots originated in the Keghi region in historic Armenia. The association actively fundraises and advocates to support the children of Nor Keghi, Armenia.