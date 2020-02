Lemon or orange zest and chopped flat-leaf parsley, as garnish

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper sprayed lightly with cooking spray. Set aside.

Salt the eggplant. Place the eggplant in a colander or salad spinner and sprinkle with salt. Toss to combine, then let the eggplant sit for 30 minutes. If you’re using a colander, you’ll want to place it in a sink or bowl, as the eggplant will let off a bit of water. Rinse the eggplant under cool water and then dry thoroughly.

In a large bowl, toss the eggplant and vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and cumin. Spread mixture in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, tossing occasionally with a metal spatula. Remove from the oven and toss with lemon juice, raisins and pine nuts. Garnish with lemon or orange zest and parsley. (Vegetables will shrink while baking, so do not cut them too small.)

Serves 4.

*Christine’s recipes have been published in the Fresno Bee newspaper, Sunset Magazine, Cooking Light Magazine, the New York Times, and at https://www.thearmeniankitchen.com/.