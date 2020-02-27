Erevan Chorale Society to Perform Spring Concert

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Boston tradition for over 50 years, the Erevan Chorale Society will perform a spring concert on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the sanctuary of Holy Trinity Armenian Church located at 145 Brattle St. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The Chorus was founded by Father Oshagan Minassian and performed its first concert on June 4, 1967. Since 2009, composer Konstantin Petrossian has served as music director and conductor of the Erevan Choral Society. Every year, the chorus has offered engaging and delightful musical repertoires that deeply connect audience and performers. The chorus has performed throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, and California to capacity crowds.

The ensemble is the only one of its kind outside of Armenia and has made a great name for itself throughout the world. The Erevan Chorale and Orchestra was recently awarded the Gold Medal from Yerevan City Hall by the order of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan in recognition of outstanding work.

For further information, contact the Church office at office@htaac.org, or log onto www.htaac.org/calendar