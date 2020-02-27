ADL Endorses Texas Congressional Candidate Dan Janjigian

BELMONT, Mass. — The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Eastern District Committee announced its endorsement of Dan Janjigian for the 31st Congressional district of Texas, which is north of the city of Austin. ADL Eastern District Chairman Kevork Marashlian noted that as Janjigian has been involved in Armenian affairs and has been a proud advocate of Armenian culture for all his life, there is no doubt that he will be a spokesman for Armenian-Americans in the House of Representatives concerning Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian Genocide and various diasporan issues. Marashlian urged Armenians to back Janjigian in his race.

The Democratic primary in the 31st district takes place on March 3. If Janjigian wins, he will be facing Republican incumbent Rep. John Carter, one of the few Congressmen not to vote for the recent Armenian Genocide resolution, in the general election on November 3 of this year.

For more information on Janjigian, see an interview of him in the current issue of the Mirror-Spectator. To support him, go to his campaign website https://www.danjanforcongress.com/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/danjanforcongress/.