Recipe Corner: Bulgur Pilaf with Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) and Dried Apricots

For many people, sharing a cherished family recipe is a special way of showing respect to those relatives who are no longer with us. This recipe is courtesy of Robyn Kalajian at thearmeniankitchen.com. “I came across this delicious recipe for Bulgur Pilaf with Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) and Dried Apricots, given to me by my wonderful late aunt, Arpie Vartanesian, in her distinctive handwriting.”
Ingredients:
1/4 cup dried apricots, chopped
2 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth, or water
1 cup bulgur, size #2 or #3
2 tablespoons olive oil or butter, divided