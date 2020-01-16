Recipe Corner: Bulgur Pilaf with Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) and Dried Apricots

Preparation:

Place chopped apricots in a small bowl. Cover with warm tap water for about 5 minutes to soften them. Drain liquid and set aside.

In a 2-quart saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil or butter. Stir in bulgur to coat; heat until lightly toasted. Add the broth or water. (Note: at this point, 2 teaspoons of Better Than Bouillon chicken flavoring can be added, if desired.) Bring to a boil; stir, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Uncover and fluff the bulgur with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet, heat the remaining olive oil or butter on medium heat for 1 minute. Add onion and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in minced garlic and seasonings; cook for an additional minute, making sure not to burn the garlic. Add chickpeas, apricots, and cooked onion mixture into bulgur. Cook, covered, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pot from heat. Allow bulgur to rest about 10 minutes. Remove cover and fluff bulgur with a fork.

Before serving, garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Serves 4 to 6.

