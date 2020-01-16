  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
03

Week

Latest articles of the week
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Bulgur Pilaf with Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) and Dried Apricots

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
120
0

For many people, sharing a cherished family recipe is a special way of showing respect to those relatives who are no longer with us. This recipe is courtesy of Robyn Kalajian at thearmeniankitchen.com.  “I came across this delicious recipe for Bulgur Pilaf with Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) and Dried Apricots, given to me by my wonderful late aunt, Arpie Vartanesian, in her distinctive handwriting.”

Ingredients:

1/4 cup dried apricots, chopped

2 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth, or water

1 cup bulgur, size #2 or #3

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter, divided

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

1 small onion, finely chopped

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon curry powder or cumin, optional

1 clove garlic, minced

1 – 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Garnish with 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped, optional

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Preparation:

Place chopped apricots in a small bowl. Cover with warm tap water for about 5 minutes to soften them. Drain liquid and set aside.

In a 2-quart saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil or butter. Stir in bulgur to coat; heat until lightly toasted. Add the broth or water. (Note: at this point, 2 teaspoons of Better Than Bouillon chicken flavoring can be added, if desired.) Bring to a boil; stir, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Uncover and fluff the bulgur with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a non-stick skillet, heat the remaining olive oil or butter on medium heat for 1 minute. Add onion and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in minced garlic and seasonings; cook for an additional minute, making sure not to burn the garlic. Add chickpeas, apricots, and cooked onion mixture into bulgur. Cook, covered, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pot from heat. Allow bulgur to rest about 10 minutes. Remove cover and fluff bulgur with a fork.

Before serving, garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Serves 4 to 6.

For this recipe and other Armenian recipes and how-to-make videos, go to: https://www.thearmeniankitchen.com/.

Also see:

https://www.thearmeniankitchen.com/2019/11/bulgur-pilaf-with-chickpeas-and-dried.html

SHARE
Previous Award-Winning TV Anchor Karapetyan to Keynote Armenian Assembly Annual Calif. New Year Gathering
Next Novelist Elif Shafak Recommends Yessayan Book Published by AIWA
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.