Joelle Delights Young Fans

MILFORD, N.J. — On January 11, a delighted audience was treated to the anticipated performance starring children’s singer Joëlle from Montreal, Canada.

Organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York, the children enjoyed a fun afternoon with Joëlle for her debut performance in New Jersey.

The performer started her journey into the children’s music three years ago. She has a background in early childhood education and dedicated her time to being an educator for the past 10 years. She has a YouTube Channel, “Sorvink Hayeren,” which serves as an educational program for children that teaches the Armenian language.

Along with her 6 dancers — Jemma, Noushig, Tais, Reya, Mila and Milvanna — Joëlle entertained the children with songs whose music and lyrics she composed. The Hovnanian School auditorium was full of joy, laughter, singing and dancing. The children also thoroughly enjoyed the tricky tray which had gifts suitable for their ages. The party concluded with goody bags and snacks for each guest.

This was the first event that the TCA Greater New York committee organized for young children, paving the way for similar events in the future.

Next on the cultural calendar, TCA Greater New York Chapter is co-hosting a Valentine’s Dinner Dance with Hovnanian School PTO on February 8th at Hovnanian School in New Milford, NJ. Tickets are $60 for adults ($75 at the door) and $30 for kids 13 and under. Entertainment by VOMAS and DJ Harry. For reservations, RSVP Nanor at mrsnanor@gmail.com.