House of Hope-Mer Hooys Benefit Concert at Fresno State February 22

FRESNO — A Benefit Concert for the Yerevan-based “House of Hope-Mer Hooys” will take place on Saturday, February, 22, at 7 p.m., at Fresno State. The concert will feature music by pianist Michael Krikorian, violinist Armen Derkevorkian, and cellist Garik Terzian. Lauren Movsesian, Colette Compton, and Clarise Compton will perform vocal selections, accompanied by Derrick Lowe.

Dr. Michael Krikorian is a Los Angeles based pianist, composer, and music teacher. He recently completed his studies at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music as a student of Antoinette Perry with a DMA in piano performance.

Since graduation from the USC Thornton School of Music, Derkevorkian has been enjoying an international career both as an orchestral and a chamber musician. He is a winner of the New World Symphony National auditions, a principal violinist with the Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra, concertmaster of Lark Orchestra and regularly plays with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Terzian has performed extensively throughout the former Soviet Union, United States, Mexico, Spain, Ireland, and Czech Republic. He has worked at the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra, the Beverly Hills Chamber Orchestra and the South Bay Chamber Orchestra.

Colette Compton graduated from college in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in performing arts with a major in music and a minor in communications. She was one of only a few around the country to attend the Mike Curb Record Music Festival, where she participated in educational sessions with top musicians in Nashville. Tennessee.