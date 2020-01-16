  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Araksya Karapetyan
Award-Winning TV Anchor Karapetyan to Keynote Armenian Assembly Annual Calif. New Year Gathering

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Assembly of America announced that Emmy Award winning television anchor Araksya Karapetyan will be the keynoter at its annual New Year’s Gathering in Westlake Village, California on Sunday, January 19 starting at 2 p.m.

Karapetyan has been reporting and anchoring at FOX 11 in Los Angeles for the past 7 1/2 years. She anchors the morning newscasts on FOX 11’s “Good Day LA” program.

A native of Armenia, Karapetyan moved to the United States from Gyumri when she was 7 years old. Over the years, she has volunteered her time and talents on behalf of the Armenian community of Greater Los Angeles. In September 2019, she emceed the welcoming ceremony of Republic of Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Los Angeles City Hall and had an opportunity to interview him at an Armenia-focused business conference in Burbank.

In April 2019, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recognized Karapetyan for her dedicated work within the Armenian American community. And Pan Armenian TV named Karapetyan “Television Personality of the Year” during its 2019 Armenian Influencer Awards.

Karapetyan began her television career as an intern at KABC-TV in Los Angeles, KFI 640 AM Radio in Burbank, and Torrance CitiCABLE 3. Before coming back home to Los Angeles, she worked in Idaho Falls, Idaho as a reporter, photographer, editor, writer, producer and weekend anchor. She then moved to Portland, Ore., where she spent two years as a general assignment reporter, always leading the evening newscasts with the big investigative stories of the day. Karapetyan also had an opportunity to host a lifestyle show while in Portland, giving her a chance to showcase more of her personality.

“This year’s gathering will inform Assembly members and friends on our advocacy priorities and on developments in Armenia from esteemed broadcast journalist Araksya Karapetyan, who will share her insights with us. This event is a fun and informative way to start off the new year, and a wonderful opportunity to answer questions from SoCal-based Armenian Americans,” Assembly Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan stated.

Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian and Executive Director Bryan Ardouny will be discussing the historic passage of the Armenian Genocide resolutions in the House and Senate, as well as the Assembly’s advocacy priorities for 2020.

Armenian Assembly members, activists, friends, and family are welcome to attend the gathering, with a requested contribution of $75 per person. RSVP by Friday, January 17. Tickets are available online at www.aaainc.org/events.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
