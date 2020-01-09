Christmas, New Year’s Celebrations in Armenia

Special services were held in all churches; Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his wife Anna Hakobyan, and government officials attended the services at the Gregory the Enlightener Cathedral in Yerevan. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II presided over the services.

Pashinyan issued an address on New Year’s Eve at Republic Square, referring back to the site being instrumental in his Velvet Revolution.

He spoke about the post-revolution path, expressing his pride at the gains made.

“[The year] 2019 was the first full year of the post-revolutionary year, and in my December 31, 2018 message I promised you that by 2019 we would reach new heights, record new successes and, above all, the social and economic life of our country. I am pleased to report that we have seen many visible, tangible and measurable results over the past year,” he said.

He praised the economic gains of the country but also basic changes, including highway repairs and higher salaries for members of the military, rescuers, teachers, foresters, and health workers.

In addition, he said, 300 children in orphanages were transferred to homes and housing for 121 refugee families was created.

“I am pleased to note that now Armenia has been at the lowest level of poverty since the start of such accounting. The international reserves of our country have reached unprecedented volumes, exceeding $ 2.8 billion, and the tax revenues of the state budget for 2019 have been exceeded by over 100 billion drams,” he added.