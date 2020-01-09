Recipe Corner: Wild Nettle Imam Bayaldi

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Salt, to taste

1/2 tablespoon coconut oil, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preparation:

First, cut off the ends of the eggplant, peel them in strips (one white strip, one purple). Cut them in half lengthwise and then in half again. Scoop out some of the insides to make a boat (set aside). Soak eggplant pieces in a bowl of salted water (this softens them and reduces bitterness), and set them aside while you prepare the other ingredients. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Chop onions and one tomato and press the garlic. Heat a 1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil in a pot and add ingredients to the pot. Sauté for 2 minutes on medium heat. Chop the nettle roughly and add it to the pot along with the sugar, salt and the eggplant insides you set aside. Stir well, cover, and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

While the nettle mixture is cooking, remove the eggplant pieces from the water, squeeze out any excess water and place them on an oven safe pan. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Add 1/4 cup water to bottom of the pan. Cover the pan with foil and place it in the oven for 20 minutes (the eggplant should be soft but not cooked thoroughly).

Fill each eggplant with nettle mixture, cover again, and put back in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove the foil, add thin slices of tomato to each eggplant boat, and sprinkle with a touch of salt and sugar. Place back in the oven uncovered until the water has evaporated and the eggplant is cooked thoroughly, about 10 minutes.

*This recipe appeared in Smithsonian on September 27, 2018, go to: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/armenias-edible-landscape-1000-leaf-project-180970426/#xhpksCq7Gx7zbGzV.99. For information and recipes: http://1000leaf.aua.am/. To contribute: https://www.armenia-environment.org/blog/thousand-leaf-announcement. The AEN is a project of Earth Island Institute, based in Berkeley, California. AEN’s mission is to facilitate tangible contributions to Armenia’s sustainable development by increasing awareness of and supporting solutions to environmental issues in Armenia.